Fentanyl on the rise as more critical overdose cases reported in Cumberland County

Cumberland Goodwill EMS tends to see the highest number of overdose calls in May and June, and, according to Nathan Harig, assistant chief of administration, this year's calls are a cause for concern for what's on the horizon.

“In 2021 ... we had 57 different patients. So far this current year ... we’ve had 35 patients. We’re not even halfway through the year," he said. "And the patients are unfortunately more critical than in previous years.”

Harig explained that paramedics are capable of titrating naloxone to patients, or adjusting the dosage of the anti-opioid medication so that they are able to restore a patient's breathing without fully or suddenly waking them up. Because of that, paramedics have noticed that more naloxone is needed to restore breathing in current patients compared to past years.

“The police departments around here — Carlisle, North Middleton and Middlesex — have been really good with carrying naloxone with them," he said. "They’ll get to the scene first and administer a little bit before we get there. Often times, that was enough to get them breathing. Now we’ll get to the scene and they’ll still be unconscious.”

Though EMS crews have no way of testing exactly what drugs are causing the critical overdoses, it's become safe to assume that one drug is behind the recent rise of critical cases: fentanyl.

"It only takes a pinhead of fentanyl to kill you," Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall said.

Though EMS are unable to pinpoint the type of drug at the scene, Hall's death investigations and toxicology reports are able to find the source in the cases where someone isn't revived. Among this year's overdose deaths, Hall said fentanyl is present in 99% of the cases.

Those 17 overdose deaths as of Wednesday can include other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, but fentanyl is often mixed in with those drugs.

“Fentanyl has been around for a few years," he said. "Now it’s everywhere. It's in everything."

Rise of fentanyl

Fentanyl has now supplanted heroin as the most dominant opioid drug in Pennsylvania, according to a report Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released on Monday. Shapiro said his office's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized about 40 times the amount of fentanyl compared to heroin in the first three months of this year, which was more fentanyl than was seized in all of the previous year — a year that already saw a rise of fentanyl drugs.

"Last year, our Bureau of Narcotics Investigation seized more fentanyl than they had in the last four years combined," Shapiro said in a news release. "The rise in fentanyl has also contributed to a rise in overdose deaths. Last year, we lost 15 Pennsylvanians each and every day to a drug overdose."

The Attorney General's Office reported that overdose deaths in Pennsylvania rose by 16.4% in 2020 and continued to rise another 6% in 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said synthetic opioids, which includes fentanyl, was the primary driver of the increase in overdose deaths in the last several years.

“Fentanyl is deadly, and it is cheap to manufacture," Shapiro said. "Fentanyl is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, with doses selling for the price of a six-pack of beer. Just one fentanyl-laced counterfeit pill is enough to cause an overdose."

The counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl is of particular concern to the drug officials. The Drug Enforcement Administration's Philadelphia Field Division reported that more than 20% of its analyzed fentanyl seizures to date in 2022 were pills or tablets. According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose, and the counterfeit pills can range from 0.02 to 5.1 milligrams.

The DEA reported back in January 2020 that while China was the primary source of fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances, especially those trafficked through international mail, criminal organizations in Mexico were getting some of that fentanyl and smuggling it into the United States. In December 2021, NPR reported that the Mexican Defense Department was sounding the alarm on drug cartels' massive fentanyl operations. According to that report, Mexico's seizure of fentanyl had increased 525% between 2018 and 2021 compared to the three years prior to that, and pills were identified as an issue given the ease of trafficking it.

Overdoses and solutions

With as deadly as fentanyl is and with its presence on the rise, Hall said he's seeing a sudden surge of fentanyl-related deaths. Though 2020 had 30 overdose deaths up until May of that year — more than the 17 reported so far this year — Hall noted that there seems to be an increase of overdose calls for his office in the last two months.

“I’m hoping that they understand that we have a problem," Hall said. "I know it’s an addiction, but you don’t know what you’re buying and what’s in it.”

Harig said it's when those overdose numbers are clustered that something like fentanyl may be added to drugs being used in the area. Because more fentanyl could mean more hospitalizations, he said that puts a burden on an already overburdened drug treatment system that doesn't have enough recovery beds, despite addiction support from local organizations.

Harig said the problem is also more widespread than people realize. While EMS crews will get called to hot spots, such as gas stations and hotels where there may be transient overdose victims, he added that crews are also called to single-family homes for the same opioid overdoses.

“People are shocked and can’t believe it’s in their neighborhood, but it is; it’s everywhere," he said. "Our patients are mostly Gen X, male, white. But we see some patients who are in their 70s or 80s or young teens or early 20s. It’s men and women of every race. It covers all social and economic classes.”

Harig called on legislators to take the actions they promised to do before COVID-19 reared its head.

“Legislators have got to stop ignoring the problem," he said. "Treatment is expensive and too far away for people. It’s not a good system.”

One small change Harig said he'd like to see is to make fentanyl testing strips legal. Currently in Pennsylvania law, they are considered drug paraphernalia and are not legal to possess. While the strips will only show that there is a presence of fentanyl - though not how much of it is there - Harig said it's the proof EMS would need to connect with their community and let users and their loved ones know of the added dangers.

As it stands now, Harig said it's important for everyone to have emergency naloxone kits on hand to help prevent deaths. It's not a permanent solution as it doesn't help cure an addiction, but it's currently the one medication available that can prevent the coroner from arriving instead of a paramedic.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

