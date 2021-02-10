Feds fight release of Pa. woman in pink hat during Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday appealed the release of a Pennsylvania woman accused of using a large pipe to break a window in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. and giving directions to fellow insurrectionists about how to take the building.

A magistrate found that Rachel Marie Powell — who the FBI says is the woman in a pink hat shown in video shouting instructions through a bullhorn — poses a “danger to the community,” but that she could be released on $10,000 unsecured bond with home detention and electronic monitoring.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan issued the ruling after Powell's detention hearing on Tuesday, but delayed her release to give the government time to appeal.

Prosecutors said Powell should remain locked up before trial.

Powell, 40, the mother of eight from Sandy Lake, is a “leading participant in the most violent insurrection to occur at the U.S. Capitol in over 200 years,” and “fueled a situation that threatened the peaceful transfer of power in the United States,” federal prosecutors wrote Wednesday.

Powell's attorney, Michael Engle, argued in court that Powell does not have a criminal record, does not pose a flight risk and did not physically harm anyone during the insurrection.