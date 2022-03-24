Federal grand jury indicts Carlisle man on firearms charges

A federal grand jury indicted Craig A. Hare of Carlisle on firearms charges Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said that on Jan. 14 Hare unlawfully possessed a Sig Saur M400 .223 as well as a Smith and Wesson 9 mm Model, both with ammunition and magazines, in Carlisle. Hare had a previous conviction for a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding a year at the time, the news release said.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie M. Keating is prosecuting the case.

The news release said the case came as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program at the heart of the Department of Justice's efforts to reduce violent crime.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine, if convicted, the release said.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

