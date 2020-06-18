Federal agent shot, wounded during raid in Pittsburgh

Federal agent shot, wounded during raid in Pittsburgh

SWAT in Uptown

A federal agent was shot and wounded early Thursday while taking part in a raid in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

 Darrell Sapp, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

PITTSBURGH — A federal agent was shot and wounded early Thursday while taking part in a raid in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, authorities said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed one of its agents was shot around 6 a.m. and he was treated at the scene by ATF medics. The agent was hospitalized, officials said, but his name and further information about his injuries were not disclosed.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but further details about that person and the charges they may face were not released.

Authorities said the wounded agent was taking part in a raid that involved several law enforcement agencies, but further information about the operation were not disclosed.

