FBI searching for Harrisburg woman they say stole laptop or hard drive from Pelosi's office during riot

According to the witness, Williams indicated that she intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell it to the country's foreign intelligence service, but that transfer fell through for unknown reasons. The witness indicated Williams either still has the computer device or has destroyed it, and the FBI said this remains under investigation.

In addition to the YouTube video showing Williams directing rioters up a staircase, the FBI said Williams is believed to also be in a video clip from ITV News, a British television network, where she again appears to be directing rioters on where to go.

The FBI confirmed that the staircase where she is directing rioters leads to Pelosi's office.

The FBI said it also obtained other photographs from the siege, and Williams is seen inside and outside the U.S. Capitol building in the same attire.