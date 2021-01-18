FBI searching for Harrisburg woman they say stole laptop or hard drive from Pelosi's office during riot

The FBI is looking for a Harrisburg woman it believes was involved in stealing a laptop or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, as well as purportedly attempting to sell it to Russia and directing rioters during the siege.
According to an affidavit filed by the FBI, they are looking for Riley June Williams, who lived with her mother in Harrisburg but has fled the area after the riot.
The FBI is looking for Williams on the basis that she knowingly entered a restricted building and grounds and intended to impede or disrupt the conduct of government functions.
FBI officials said they believe Williams “has fled." Her mother told local law enforcement that she packed a bag and left, saying she would be gone for a couple of weeks. She also changed her phone number and deleted a number of social media accounts, the FBI said. Court documents don't list an attorney for her.
The FBI said it became aware of Williams' involvement in the Capitol siege after a person claiming to be her ex contacted them through a tipline, having identified Williams in video footage that shows her directing crowds inside the Capitol building. The caller claimed that Williams' friends had a video of Williams taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Pelosi's office.
According to the witness, Williams indicated that she intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell it to the country's foreign intelligence service, but that transfer fell through for unknown reasons. The witness indicated Williams either still has the computer device or has destroyed it, and the FBI said this remains under investigation.
In addition to the YouTube video showing Williams directing rioters up a staircase, the FBI said Williams is believed to also be in a video clip from ITV News, a British television network, where she again appears to be directing rioters on where to go.
The FBI confirmed that the staircase where she is directing rioters leads to Pelosi's office.
The FBI said it also obtained other photographs from the siege, and Williams is seen inside and outside the U.S. Capitol building in the same attire.
The FBI has also been working with Harrisburg law enforcement, which has been in contact with Williams' parents, according to the affidavit. Williams' mother said Williams had packed a bag and left home, saying she will be gone for a couple of weeks, but did not tell her mother any details about her intended destination. Sometime after Jan. 6, the FBI said Williams changed her telephone number and deleted her social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, Telegram and Parler.
Williams' mother also reported to Harrisburg police that a British news crew had gone to her home on Jan. 15 looking for Williams. When she was presented with one or more images from the siege, the mother acknowledged that it was her daughter in the photos. A day later, ITV News ran a segment where Williams' mother identifies her and notes that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Donald Trump's politics and "far right message boards."
Harrisburg police on Jan. 16 talked to Williams' father, who lives in Camp Hill, and he said he drove Williams to Washington D.C. for the protests on Jan. 6 but did not stay with her during the day. He said Williams said she was meeting up with other individuals she knew at the protest. He later met up with his daughter outside of the U.S. Capitol and they returned home together, according to the affidavit.