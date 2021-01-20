FBI: Mechanicsburg man fought with police during Capitol riot

A Mechanicsburg man faces federal charges after the FBI received a tip to his identity upon releasing photographs of those involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The U.S. Department of Justice arrested Barton Wade Shively Tuesday for offenses of civil disorder, forcible assault of a government employee, entering restricted grounds and violent entry.

Shively was first identified through a tip on Jan. 14 after the FBI released a bulletin on Jan. 11 with photographs of a number of individuals involved in the riot. Shively was seen in an interview with CNN and in other videos wearing a hat with the U.S. Marines logo, and the FBI confirmed Shively served in the Marines from 1985 to 1992, leaving with an honorable discharge.

The same day as the tip, Shively contacted local law enforcement, admitting to seeing his photograph being circulated and wanting to "self-surrender" to the FBI. He agreed to a voluntary interview with FBI agents from the Harrisburg office, where he admitted to three separate incidents in which there were confrontations with law enforcement officers at the Capitol.

Shively admitted that in one instance, an officer pushed him after he confronted them, and he then grabbed the officer by the jacket and began yelling at him, having been "caught up in the moment," he said.