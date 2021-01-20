FBI: Mechanicsburg man fought with police during Capitol riot

A Mechanicsburg man faces federal charges after the FBI received a tip to his identity upon releasing photographs of those involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
The U.S. Department of Justice arrested Barton Wade Shively Tuesday for offenses of civil disorder, forcible assault of a government employee, entering restricted grounds and violent entry.
Shively was first identified through a tip on Jan. 14 after the FBI released a bulletin on Jan. 11 with photographs of a number of individuals involved in the riot. Shively was seen in an interview with CNN and in other videos wearing a hat with the U.S. Marines logo, and the FBI confirmed Shively served in the Marines from 1985 to 1992, leaving with an honorable discharge.
The same day as the tip, Shively contacted local law enforcement, admitting to seeing his photograph being circulated and wanting to "self-surrender" to the FBI. He agreed to a voluntary interview with FBI agents from the Harrisburg office, where he admitted to three separate incidents in which there were confrontations with law enforcement officers at the Capitol.
Shively admitted that in one instance, an officer pushed him after he confronted them, and he then grabbed the officer by the jacket and began yelling at him, having been "caught up in the moment," he said.
In another encounter, Shively said an officer repeatedly pushed him with his baton and commanded him to move away, and Shively then punched the officer on his riot helmet.
In a third incident, Shively said he recognized an officer who confronted him earlier and attempted to kick the mace can out of the officer's hand, as well as attempted to kick the officer, but he was maced, became blinded and retreated, according to the FBI.
The FBI said there were multiple videos of Shively engaging in physical contact with multiple D.C. Metropolitan Police officers on the Capitol grounds, where he was seen swinging his arms and kicking at officers. Shively also admitted to being interviewed at the Capitol by CNN, and he confirmed his identity when shown video footage and photographs.
