A Mount Holly Springs man faces murder charges in connection with the death of his 13-month-old son, State Police reported Tuesday.

Timothy Lloyd Sampson, 25, was charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the third degree and endangering the welfare of children in connection with the death of a child in January.

The investigation began on New Year's Day at about 7:10 a.m. when police responded to the 100 block of Big Spring Terrace in West Pennsboro Township for a death investigation. Police said a 13-month-old boy was discovered to have died "under suspicious circumstances."

With the help of the Cumberland County Coroner's Office, Cumberland County Children & Youth Services and Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, police initiated an investigation and an autopsy determined the boy had died of "multiple traumatic internal injuries" that police said were "intentionally caused."

Sampson was arrested and arraigned Tuesday, and Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick denied bail in the case because Sampson has multiple residences and she deemed he was a flight risk and a risk to children in his household.

A preliminary hearing in front of Cohick is scheduled for May 25.