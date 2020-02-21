Fatal crash closes Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township Friday afternoon

State Police have confirmed that a fatal crash has closed all lanes of Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of the roadway.

According to 511pa.com, Walnut Bottom Road is closed between Dickinson School Road and Richland Road.

Social media posts from Cumberland-Goodwill caution drivers to avoid the area and expect significant delays as they have three units on the scene along with mutual aid units. Life Lion has also been called to the scene.

State Police have also asked drivers to stay away from the scene to allow crews to work.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.