Fatal crash closes Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township Friday afternoon
breaking

Fatal crash closes Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township Friday afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

State Police have confirmed that a fatal crash has closed all lanes of Walnut Bottom Road in Dickinson Township.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of the roadway.

According to 511pa.com, Walnut Bottom Road is closed between Dickinson School Road and Richland Road.

Social media posts from Cumberland-Goodwill caution drivers to avoid the area and expect significant delays as they have three units on the scene along with mutual aid units. Life Lion has also been called to the scene.

State Police have also asked drivers to stay away from the scene to allow crews to work.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Feb. 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Feb. 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes more information about a retail theft from Walmart on Valentine's Day, as well as a drug and firearms arrest during a traffic stop last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News