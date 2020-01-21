Family speaks out for two teens charged in Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets shooting death to be tried in adult court

The family of Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets last week called for two of the teens charged in their son's fatal shooting to be transferred to adult court for trial.
Kyle's father, Larry Yorlets of Carlisle, read a statement Jan. 13 to the media outside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, where two of the five teens charged in the shooting took part in a court hearing, according to NewsChannel5.com in Nashville. He called for those two of the juveniles, Deccorius Wright and Diamond Lewis, to be transferred to the adult court system for trial.
According to NewsChannel5.com, the Yorlets family attended the hearing in Nashville Jan. 13 as defense attorneys for Wright and Lewis argued that their clients could only be rehabilitated in juvenile court.
"This plague that has infested the Nashville area needs to be brought under control," Yorlets said in the statement as he stood surrounded by other family members who traveled to Nashville. "It has to start somewhere and it might as well start here. Tennessee and Davidson County have a obligation to my son and the people of Nashville to transfer these young adults to adult court and hold them accountable to the full extent of the law. Bottom line this is not shop lifting or graffiti. This is cold blooded murder."
Nashville detention center employees charged in escape of teen suspect in Carlisle grad Kyle Yorlets murder
Kyle Yorlets, a Carlisle High School graduate, was shot and killed after an alleged robbery Feb. 7, 2019 in Nashville, where he had moved to pursue a music career with his band Carverton. The five people who were arrested ranged in age from 12 to 16. Lewis is accused of robbing Yorlets and Wright is accused of pulling the trigger of the gun that killed him.
"When these young adults made a decision to senselessly murder my son," Larry Yorlets said in the statement, "they also made the decision that they no longer wanted to be a part of a civil society. It's our obligation and prerogative as a society through the judicial system to honor that request permanently whatever that may entail."
Lewis told the courtroom during the hearing she was the first to approach Yorlets in an alleyway, NewsChannel5.com reported. She testified that she asked him for money and pointed a gun at him when he said no. Yorlets then gave Lewis and a group of other juveniles his wallet.
Lewis told the court she then went to the car, and that Deccorious Wright grabbed the gun from her and went back to Yorlets. Lewis testified she then heard two gunshots, according to the report.
Wright’s attorney, Dwight Scott, also argued that his client should not be charged in adult court, NewsChannel5.com reported. A forensic psychologist testified that Wright had no father figure, grew up in poor neighborhoods, and had several deaths in his family in the last few years. The psychologist also testified Wright showed signs of PTSD, according to the report.
"Rehabilitation should never be an option for a cold blooded murder case. That basically is a slap on the wrist and sends the message to innocent victims that the innocent victim's life meant nothing," Larry Yorlets said in his statement.
"I challenge the people of Nashville to look at my son's murder and other recent murders and serious crimes in Nashville as a wake up call," Larry Yorlets added. "Take a personal initiative with gun storage, especially in your vehicle. Second, demand that your councilmen, council women and legislators make the necessary changes to make Nashville, your home, safe again."