Family speaks out for two teens charged in Carlisle native Kyle Yorlets shooting death to be tried in adult court

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Kyle Yorlets, a Carlisle High School graduate, was shot and killed after an alleged robbery Feb. 7, 2019 in Nashville, where he had moved to pursue a music career with his band Carverton. The five people who were arrested ranged in age from 12 to 16. Lewis is accused of robbing Yorlets and Wright is accused of pulling the trigger of the gun that killed him.

"When these young adults made a decision to senselessly murder my son," Larry Yorlets said in the statement, "they also made the decision that they no longer wanted to be a part of a civil society. It's our obligation and prerogative as a society through the judicial system to honor that request permanently whatever that may entail."

Lewis told the courtroom during the hearing she was the first to approach Yorlets in an alleyway, NewsChannel5.com reported. She testified that she asked him for money and pointed a gun at him when he said no. Yorlets then gave Lewis and a group of other juveniles his wallet.

Lewis told the court she then went to the car, and that Deccorious Wright grabbed the gun from her and went back to Yorlets. Lewis testified she then heard two gunshots, according to the report.