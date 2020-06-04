Family of man who died in Silver Spring Township helicopter crash files lawsuit

He said the company has, instead, offered warnings to pilots.

“In our view, that’s very shortsighted, so the crashes and tragedies continue to happen,’’ he said.

The aircraft Croce was flying is still in the hands of the National Transportation Safety Board, which has released a preliminary report on the January crash. That report included one witness who talked of it “struggling” to fly.

Goldman said the lawsuit will include a more rigorous review by an independent lab than the review now underway by the NTSB, and it will include metallurgists, engineers, design specialists and be open to Robinson and other company experts.

A specific dollar amount is not yet requested in the lawsuit.

“I’m sure it will be in the many millions of dollars,’’ Goldman said.

Asked what the case seeks, he said: “I can sum it up in one word: justice.’’

He added: “The losses to the family are tremendous. He was a successful businessman, had a wonderful family, had an extraordinary future and that’s all been cut off from him.’’

A call to Robinson Helicopter was not immediately returned.