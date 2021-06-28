 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fairview Township woman killed in Saturday morning domestic incident
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Fairview Township woman killed in Saturday morning domestic incident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fairview Township Police

A Fairview Township woman was killed in a Saturday morning domestic incident.

Fairview Township police said they were called to the 600 block of Pleasant View Road for a report of an assault at 9:54 a.m. Upon arrival, police found the woman dead and a man at the scene was conscious and walking around with a gunshot wound to the face.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The York County Coroner Sunday confirmed that Catherine Hartman, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. The manner and cause of death are pending the results of an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

The case is being investigated by Fairview Township Police and York County Detectives.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Timely rejuvenation at landmark U.S. Hindu temple

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News