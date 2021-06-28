Fairview Township woman killed in Saturday morning domestic incident

A Fairview Township woman was killed in a Saturday morning domestic incident.
Fairview Township police said they were called to the 600 block of Pleasant View Road for a report of an assault at 9:54 a.m. Upon arrival, police found the woman dead and a man at the scene was conscious and walking around with a gunshot wound to the face.
The York County Coroner Sunday confirmed that Catherine Hartman, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. The manner and cause of death are pending the results of an autopsy scheduled for Monday.
The case is being investigated by Fairview Township Police and York County Detectives.
