Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

“While I am moved to tears by this result, which I have waited for over seven years, I am mindful that this moment came because I went public with my story, which no survivor should have to do in order to obtain justice,” said Keeler, now 26, in a statement issued to AP through her lawyer.

The warrant filed Tuesday was signed by a new county prosecutor, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett. The Gettysburg Police Department reopened the case last year after Keeler showed them a flurry of messages that appeared to come from Cleary's Facebook account.

The AP previously did not name Cleary because he had not been charged, and had not been able to reach him for comment. Now that the arrest warrant has been issued, The AP is using his name.

A cellphone linked to Cleary rang unanswered Tuesday and did not have voice mail. Messages left at phone numbers associated with his father in California and his mother in Maryland were not immediately returned.

The alleged assault occurred on the final night of Keeler's first semester at Gettysburg, when few students were still on campus.