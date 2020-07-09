Erie officer seen kicking seated protester won't face charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ERIE — A Pennsylvania police officer seen on video kicking a protester sitting on the street during civil unrest in Erie will not face any criminal charges in the matter, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri also said the protester will not face charges stemming from the May 30 incident.

Speaking at a news conference, Daneri said the officer’s actions did not warrant prosecution. He said the officer, who has not been identified by city officials, had the right to use that kind of force under the circumstances.

Daneri also said that at the time the protester — Hannah Silbaugh, 21 — was kicked, police and a law enforcement vehicle needed to get past a line of protesters to attend to more serious violence in the area. Daneri said the protesters could have been charged with failure to disperse, but his office declined to file those charges because of the facts and in the interest of moving forward.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember had announced June 15 that the officer would be suspended for three days without pay and would remain on desk duty until he completed sensitivity training.