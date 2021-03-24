Enola woman killed in I-81 crash in Harrisburg Tuesday

State Police at Harrisburg said an Enola woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County Tuesday evening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Nia Rados, 32, of Enola, was operating a 2012 Yamaha YZF-R6C south on I-81 reportedly at a high-rate of speed when she lost control of the motorcycle at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday in Harrisburg.

Rados' motorcycle struck the rear of a 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Adalberto Garcia, 66, of Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, resulting in Rados being thrown from the motorcycle.

Police said Rados was pronounced dead at the scene. Garcia was not injured in the crash.