 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enola woman killed in I-81 crash in Harrisburg Tuesday
editor's pick alert top story

Enola woman killed in I-81 crash in Harrisburg Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania State Police logo

State Police at Harrisburg said an Enola woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County Tuesday evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said Nia Rados, 32, of Enola, was operating a 2012 Yamaha YZF-R6C south on I-81 reportedly at a high-rate of speed when she lost control of the motorcycle at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday in Harrisburg.

Rados' motorcycle struck the rear of a 2015 Subaru Impreza driven by Adalberto Garcia, 66, of Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, resulting in Rados being thrown from the motorcycle.

Police said Rados was pronounced dead at the scene. Garcia was not injured in the crash.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Momentum gains for US Senate filibuster reform

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News