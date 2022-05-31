 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Enola man receives life in prison for double homicide

  • Updated
  • 0

An Enola man will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, after a guilty plea last week in the murder of his wife and daughter.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported that John Miller, 79, on May 26 pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder in the first degree. Miller had shot his wife, Melissa Hinton-Miller, 65, and their daughter, Joanna Miller, 51, on April 10, 2021.

With the plea, he will spend the rest of his life in a state correctional institution and will receive mental health and psychiatric care through the Department of Corrections.

“This was a very difficult and emotionally charged case," First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue said. "Although nothing can bring the victims back, I'm happy that their family can get some closure knowing the court process is over. Our office is thankful for the East Pennsboro Township Police Department for their investigation and for the detectives that attended the sentencing proceeding to support the family.”

People are also reading…

John Miller

Miller
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enola man charged with rape of child

Enola man charged with rape of child

Jacob Michael Montgomery Jr., 22, of Enola, was charged with two felony counts each of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse following an investigation that started in February.

Sentinel police log for May 23

Sentinel police log for May 23

Today's police log includes several crashes with injuries and multiple thefts, as well as reports of prowling and indecent exposure.

Watch Now: Related Video

Egypt uncovers 250 coffins with mummies, statues found in Saqqara

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News