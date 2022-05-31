Enola man receives life in prison for double homicide

An Enola man will spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, after a guilty plea last week in the murder of his wife and daughter.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office reported that John Miller, 79, on May 26 pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder in the first degree. Miller had shot his wife, Melissa Hinton-Miller, 65, and their daughter, Joanna Miller, 51, on April 10, 2021.

With the plea, he will spend the rest of his life in a state correctional institution and will receive mental health and psychiatric care through the Department of Corrections.

“This was a very difficult and emotionally charged case," First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue said. "Although nothing can bring the victims back, I'm happy that their family can get some closure knowing the court process is over. Our office is thankful for the East Pennsboro Township Police Department for their investigation and for the detectives that attended the sentencing proceeding to support the family.”