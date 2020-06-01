Enola man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-81 south Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Enola area man was injured May 29 in a three-vehicle crash around 6:55 a.m. along I-81 south in Hampden Township, according to state police in Harrisburg.

State Police say Cody R. Barner, 19, was hurt after he tried to use the 2014 Honda Civic he was driving to block a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that was attempting to pass him illegally in the right shoulder.

Christian F. Harris, 33, of Enola was driving the pickup south when he crossed the white fog line into the shoulder around mile marker 60, police say.

Police say the pickup truck struck the Civic on the right rear side causing that vehicle to travel off the right shoulder and onto an embankment. The Civic then traveled up the embankment before rolling over onto its roof in a roadside ditch, according to reports.

After the impact, the pickup truck veered back from the right traffic lane to the middle lane and into the left lane where it struck the passenger side of a 2017 Volvo driven by David J. Martinez, 47, of Harrisburg, police said. Neither Harris nor Martinez was injured.

Police said Harris was cited for trying to overtake a vehicle on the right while Barner was cited for failure to drive in the proper travel lane. All three drivers were using seatbelts and there were no passengers.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

