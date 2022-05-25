Enola man charged with rape of child

An Enola man faces rape charges after an investigation into a 2015 assault in East Pennsboro Township.

Jacob Michael Montgomery Jr., 22, of Enola, was charged with two felony counts each of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse following an investigation that started in February.

East Pennsboro Township Police reported Monday that they received a report on Feb. 23 that a child was sexually assaulted by an older man between 2015 and 2017. The child had been 4 years old at the time of the assault.

Police said they conducted an investigation and identified Montgomery as the suspect. Montgomery was arraigned on May 19 and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.