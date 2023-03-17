An Enola man faces charges stemming from an overdose death in September of 2020.

Chandler Hernandez, 25, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and drug delivery resulting in death.

Police began investigating a death caused by a drug overdose Sept. 18, 2020, and determined that Hernandez supplied "dangerous drugs" that caused the victim's death, according to Upper Allen Township police reports.

While police issued an arrest warrant in December of 2021, Hernandez had left the state in the days following the victim's death and police were unsuccessful in locating him.

Police located Hernandez outside of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Feb. 26 where he was taken into custody by the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department.

Police said Hernandez was extradited back to Pennsylvania and transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was unable to post the $100,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.