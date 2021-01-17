Enola man charged with attempted homicide after shooting

An Enola man faces attempted homicide charges after a shooting earlier this month, East Pennsboro Township Police reported last week.

Franklin R. Kuhn Jr., 57, of Enola, was charged with felony attempted homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and interception of communications, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person after a shooting in the 100 block of East Shady Lane in East Pennsboro Township on Jan. 7.

Police responded to the location at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 7 for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound to the back.

Initially, the information that was reported to police was that the woman was trying to clean when a gun fell from a shelf and shot her in the back.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, through an investigation, police determined that Kuhn shot her after leaving work early upon having a text message argument with her over him recording her without her knowledge. When he arrived home, the argument continued, and Kuhn grabbed the firearm and shot her, according to police.