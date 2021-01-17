Enola man charged with attempted homicide after shooting

An Enola man faces attempted homicide charges after a shooting earlier this month, East Pennsboro Township Police reported last week.
Franklin R. Kuhn Jr., 57, of Enola, was charged with felony attempted homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and interception of communications, as well as misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person after a shooting in the 100 block of East Shady Lane in East Pennsboro Township on Jan. 7.
Police responded to the location at 10:03 a.m. Jan. 7 for a report of a woman with a gunshot wound to the back.
Initially, the information that was reported to police was that the woman was trying to clean when a gun fell from a shelf and shot her in the back.
However, through an investigation, police determined that Kuhn shot her after leaving work early upon having a text message argument with her over him recording her without her knowledge. When he arrived home, the argument continued, and Kuhn grabbed the firearm and shot her, according to police.
The woman reported to police that Kuhn was going to shoot her a second time, and she fought to keep the gun pointed away from her until he gave up, police said. The woman begged Kuhn to call for EMS for 10 to 20 minutes before he eventually called for help, according to police.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Kuhn was taken into custody, and he was arraigned on the charges on Jan. 13, where bail was denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.