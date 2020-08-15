Enola man charged in connection with June armed robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Enola man was arrested Friday in connection with a Harrisburg robbery.

Norman Spriggs, 32, was charged with six counts of robbery, three counts of theft by unlawful taking, three counts of terroristic threats and three counts of unlawful restraint in the June 23 incident.

State Police at Harrisburg said the robbery was reported at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Venice Drive and East Canal Street in South Hanover Township. Three individuals told troopers that they had completed the private sale of a vehicle at the PennDOT facility about 30-45 minutes earlier.

The vehicle was sold for $4,500 case and the title paperwork was completed.

The three victims were returning home in a separate vehicle when a black SUV approached from behind, passed them and forced their vehicle off the road. A black sedan then pulled in and blocked them from behind, police said.

Two men armed with handguns emerged; one from each of the two vehicles. They took the victims' cell phones and the cash from the earlier sale of the vehicle, according to police.

The men then fled the scene.

John Butler, 32, of Harrisburg, was identified as one of the suspects and arrested by State Police on June 30.