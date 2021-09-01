Enola man among 12 charged by AG in drug trafficking investigation

An Enola man was among 12 people charged by Attorney General Josh Shapiro in an investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking ring that operated in Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Luzerne, Montour, Northampton and Perry counties.
The charges were announced Wednesday in conjunction with the 47th Investigating Statewide Grand Jury.
Douglas Farner, 44, faces charges of corrupt organizations, violation of the controlled substances act, conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.
In July 2020, agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl.
Investigators identified Robert Fowler, 39, of Harrisburg, as the ringleader of the organization. Agents determined that Fowler was purchasing methamphetamine from Marc Bankes of Bloomsburg and Anthony Leming of Berwick. He purchased other substances from Nikolaus Andrews of Middletown, who was also charged as part of the Grand Jury investigation.
Investigators identified Chelsey Andrews, Douglas Farner, Barry Melhorn, Thomas Priar, Scott Reabuck, Oksana Reed, Michael Rowello and Bradley Trump as co-conspirators who were redistributing drugs purchased by Fowler throughout central Pennsylvania.
As a result of this investigation, agents seized more than six pounds of methamphetamine and over 3,100 dosage units of fentanyl.
All defendants were charged in Perry County with Violations of the Controlled Substances Act, Corrupt Organizations, and related charges. The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Robert Smulktis.
