Enola man among 12 charged by AG in drug trafficking investigation

An Enola man was among 12 people charged by Attorney General Josh Shapiro in an investigation of a methamphetamine trafficking ring that operated in Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Luzerne, Montour, Northampton and Perry counties.

The charges were announced Wednesday in conjunction with the 47th Investigating Statewide Grand Jury.

Douglas Farner, 44, faces charges of corrupt organizations, violation of the controlled substances act, conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

In July 2020, agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations launched an investigation into a drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl.

Investigators identified Robert Fowler, 39, of Harrisburg, as the ringleader of the organization. Agents determined that Fowler was purchasing methamphetamine from Marc Bankes of Bloomsburg and Anthony Leming of Berwick. He purchased other substances from Nikolaus Andrews of Middletown, who was also charged as part of the Grand Jury investigation.