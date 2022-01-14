Upper Allen Township police are seeking information on the whereabouts of an Enola area man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death.

Police say that an investigation into a Sept. 28, 2020 overdose revealed that Chandler Hernandez, 25, of the first block of Cassatt Street, Enola, supplied the drugs that resulted in the victim’s death.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hernandez. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-795-2445 or 717-238-9676. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 717-850-UAPD (8273) or online by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

