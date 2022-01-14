 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Enola area man sought in drug overdose death

  • 0

Upper Allen Township police are seeking information on the whereabouts of an Enola area man wanted on a drug delivery resulting in death charge.

Police say that an investigation into a Sept. 28, 2020, overdose revealed that Chandler Hernandez, 25, of the first block of Cassatt Street, Enola, supplied the drugs that resulted in the victim’s death.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Hernandez. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-795-2445 or 717-238-9676. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 717-850-8273 or online by visiting www.upperallenpolice.com.

Chandler Hernandez

Chandler Hernandez

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Sentinel police log for Jan. 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest of an employee at a Middlesex business and an attempted aggravated assault incident in Lower Mifflin Township.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

Sentinel police log for Jan. 12

The police log for today includes a Route 581 crash, the arrest of a Mechanicsburg man, and a report on a missing boat and trailer.

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Sentinel police log for Jan. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes a Carlisle woman facing assault charges, a single-vehicle crash, the possession of weapons on school property and a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor. 

Sentinel police log for Jan. 6

Sentinel police log for Jan. 6

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest on I-81 that netted 2.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, about 168 grams of suspected psychedelic mushrooms and about 10 suspected THC vape cartridges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pennsylvania dentist accused of killing wife during Africa hunting trip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News