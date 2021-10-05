Energy Transfer, formerly Sunoco, faces 48 counts of environmental crimes in relation to Mariner East 2 pipeline

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Under our state laws, if convicted, this company will be sentenced to fines and restitution," Shapiro said. "There is no jail time for these environmental crimes, and fines are not enough. That’s why we are, once again, calling for stronger laws to hold these companies accountable and protect Pennsylvanians’ health, and demanding DEP toughen up the independent oversight we need them to provide for the industries they regulate.”

In August 2020, early estimates said that 8,100 gallons of fluid spilled into Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County from an unintentional release. Later estimates have put that number much higher: between 21,000 to 28,000 gallons of contaminated fluid. In total, more than 80,000 gallons of this fluid were released in and around the lake during the construction of this one segment of the pipeline between 2017 and 2020.

Grand jurors heard from homeowners who complained of dangerous impacts to their drinking water, and residents who reported incidents of gray and coffee-colored water after construction began near their homes.