Energy Transfer, formerly Sunoco, charged in connection with contamination

The company faces a fine if convicted, which Shapiro said was not a sufficient punishment in light of its conduct. He called on state lawmakers to toughen penalties on corporate violators, and said the state Department of Environmental Protection had failed to conduct appropriate oversight. The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf has ignored persistent calls to shut the project down permanently.

The August 2020 spill at Marsh Creek was among a series of episodes that has plagued Mariner East since construction began in 2017. Early reports put the spill at 8,100 gallons, but the grand jury heard evidence the actual loss was up to 28,000 gallons. Parts of the lake are still off-limits.

"This was a major incident, but understand, it wasn't an isolated one. This happened all across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said. He said that spills of drilling fluid were "frequent and damaging and largely unreported."

The grand jury report released Tuesday includes testimony from numerous residents who said that Energy Transfer fouled their drinking water wells, then denied responsibility and refused to help.