Elizabethtown man charged with rape in Upper Allen

An Elizabethtown man faces rape charges after police said he assaulted someone he met through social media in Upper Allen Township.

Nicholas Edward Campbell, 19, was charged with felony rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault after an investigation into a November incident.

Upper Allen Township Police said Campbell began communicating with the victim through social media in November. Police said he raped the victim on Nov. 4.

Police obtained an arrest warrant in late March, and Campbell was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on April 6.

Campbell was arraigned and committed to Cumberland County Prison on $85,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.