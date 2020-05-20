East Pennsboro police search for Newport man on stalking, assault charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

East Pennsboro Township Police are looking for a Newport man after police said after he chased a woman and a good Samaritan who helped her.

Police are looking for Adam Nicholas Bohn, 38, of Newport, on charges of felony stalking, misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault, and summary careless driving, driving without a license and harassment after the incident on May 11.

Police said the incident started as a domestic incident in Wormleysburg when the victim, attempting to get away from Bohn, ran into traffic on North Front Street. A good Samaritan had picked her up, but police said Bohn then followed that person's vehicle into Enola where he acted as if he was going to hit the vehicle.

Police were dispatched at 4:14 p.m. to the 400 block of North Enola Road in the area of the Summerdale Plaza where they saw the good Samaritan's vehicle, as well as Bohn's vehicle fleeing down East Shady Lane at a high rate of speed.

Police could not locate Bohn, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-732-3633.