East Pennsboro police search for man entering medical facilities multiple times

Sentinel Staff
East Pennsboro Township Police are looking for a man they say has entered medical facilities near Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center on numerous occasions.
Police said the "suspicious person" is Black, about 30 years old and wearing a medical outfit. He is driving a dark blue Acura TLX with tinted windows.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 717-732-3633.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.