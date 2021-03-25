 Skip to main content
East Pennsboro police search for man entering medical facilities multiple times

Police search

East Pennsboro Township Police are searching for the pictured "suspicious person" after he entered medical facilities near Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center on numerous occasions.

East Pennsboro Township Police are looking for a man they say has entered medical facilities near Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center on numerous occasions.

Police said the "suspicious person" is Black, about 30 years old and wearing a medical outfit. He is driving a dark blue Acura TLX with tinted windows.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 717-732-3633.

