Duncannon man sentenced to 24 years in prison on child pornography charges

A Duncannon man was sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for using a minor to produce child pornography.

John Shover, 58, was sentenced to 292 months in prison on July 30, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. His sentence includes 10 years of supervised release following his jail term and a $5,000 assessment under the Justice of Victims of Trafficking Act.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Shover had pleaded guilty to production of child pornography between January 2017 and March 2018.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police-Newport Station. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chelsea B. Schinnour and James T. Clancy prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

