Duncannon man dies in pedestrian crash on Routes 11/15

A Duncannon man died Sunday night in a pedestrian crash on Routes 11/15 in Penn Township.
Police said Donald R. Myers was standing in the northbound lane in the 1900 block of the highway, which is also known as State Road, at 11:28 p.m. when he was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jay D. Hartman, 32, of Newport.
Myers fell into the center turning lane, and Hartman pulled into a nearby gravel parking area.
Myers was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
