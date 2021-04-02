Duncannon man dies in pedestrian crash on Routes 11/15

A Duncannon man died Sunday night in a pedestrian crash on Routes 11/15 in Penn Township.

Police said Donald R. Myers was standing in the northbound lane in the 1900 block of the highway, which is also known as State Road, at 11:28 p.m. when he was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jay D. Hartman, 32, of Newport.

Myers fell into the center turning lane, and Hartman pulled into a nearby gravel parking area.

Myers was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

