Drug investigation leads to nine arrests in Carlisle

Nine people face a variety of drug charges after an investigation into criminal activity spurred by neighborhood complaints, Carlisle Police announced Monday.

Police began the investigation in the 100 block of North East Street on Jan. 12, first executing a search warrant at a residence. Police were assisted by the Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force and the borough codes department.

During the search, police seized prescription pills, marijuana, a stolen firearm and a large amount of drug paraphernalia from the residence.

Police said that due to conditions inside the home, the borough codes department condemned the location.

That first search resulted in seven people being charged. Todd Warner, 52, of Newville, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. Alexandria Roberson, 37, of Carlisle, was charged with drug possession and contraband.

Barry Monismith, 32, of Carlisle, was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia, as well as tampering with evidence. Alicia Renaut, 33, of Carlisle, was also charged with tampering with evidence and drug possession.

Ellen Bitner, 65, of Carlisle; Amanda Nicholson, 40, of Carlisle; and Michael Highlands, 30, of Carlisle, were each charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police also conducted another search while they looked for Warner. Police on Jan. 15 followed up on a report from Comfort Suites staff about suspected drug activity, and police located Warner in a rented room.

Through this investigation, police seized suspected crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, prescription pills and an assortment of drug paraphernalia from the room, and police filed more charges against Warner, as well as arrested two more people.

Samantha Reeder, 32, of Carlisle, and Amanda Miller, 25, of Carlisle, were each charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Warner was arrested on Jan. 15 and posted $50,000 cash bail. His charges associated with the first search were held to court during a preliminary hearing on Jan. 18. A formal arraignment in his case is scheduled for March 13.