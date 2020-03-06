Driver killed in York County crash Friday afternoon

One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County Friday afternoon.

Northern York County Regional Police said they responded to a crash in the 6600 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township at 2:33 p.m. Friday.

Police said a Pontiac sedan traveling north on Carlisle Road struck a package-delivery vehicle that was pulled off to the side of the road.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, according to police.

Police did not release the identity of either driver, as of Friday afternoon.