Driver in custody after hit-and-run crash pinned two people at gas pump in Adams County

A man is in custody after initially fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash in which police said he pinned two people between their vehicle and a gas pump in Adams County Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called out to Sheetz on Camp Letterman Drive at 9:23 a.m. Thursday for a hit-and-run crash. Police said a Dodge Ram struck a vehicle in the parking lot, which then pinned two people at the gas pump.

The driver of the Dodge Ram fled the scene on foot, but police said they were later able to take him into custody.

A man was transported to York Hospital with serious bodily injuries, and woman was transported to Gettysburg Hospital for her injuries, though police did not have details on the severity of her injuries.

Because of the severity of the injuries, a state police reconstruction unit was dispatched to the scene.

The crash cause damage to the gas pumps at Sheetz, but police said there were no hazardous material concerns.