Driver identified in Franklin County crash that killed her and two infants Sunday

Pennsylvania State Police logo

One of the victims has been identified in a fatal car crash Sunday in Franklin County that also resulted in the deaths of two infants.

Mary Gordon, 59, of Chambersburg was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey SUV around 1:54 a.m. Sunday when she crashed into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township, according to the York County Coroner’s office. 

Two babies younger than a year old also died in the crash that involved nine people. No other cars were involved in the crash.

One of the infants died after being transported to Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg and the other infant died after being flown to Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore, according to State Police at Chambersburg.

Gordon was transported to WellSpan York Hospital where she died from her injuries, the coroner’s office said. Gordon’s death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled accidental, according to the coroner’s office.

The police report indicated no one was wearing a seat belt in the vehicle.

A 3-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl were taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, with injuries of unknown severity, according to police. A 17-year-old boy was flown by Life Lion to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. A 30-year-old woman was transported to Altoona Hospital with unknown injuries.

All of the children 16 and younger are listed as being from Chambersburg, and the 17-year-old boy is listed as being from North Huntingdon Township, according to police.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

