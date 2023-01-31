 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOJ: Camp Hill man charged with fraud, identity theft in prescription drug ring

From alcohol to cigarettes, most adults have tried some form of recreational drug. Fewer people have experimented with prescription medication for recreational reasons, but certain areas of the country are experiencing a serious problem with opioid addiction.

A Camp Hill man was charged in federal court with wire fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft in an effort to obtain and distribute prescription medication, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday.

Zedan RaShwan, 24, was charged Friday after U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam said he and his co-conspirators used stolen identities and DEA registration numbers of health-care providers to order fraudulent prescriptions at various pharmacies. Karam said RaShwan and the others then obtained and distributed those prescription medications, including promethazine with codeine, hydrocodone and clonazepam.

"This individual used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain and sell dangerous drugs, fueling the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania," Acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a news release. "Thanks to the hard work and cooperation of our agencies, this defendant will be held accountable for his crimes."

The case was investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Office of the Inspector General, and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

