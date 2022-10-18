 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOC: Inmate dies at SCI-Camp Hill

A inmate at State Correctional Institute at Camp Hill is dead, though the Cumberland County Coroner's Office has yet to determine a cause of death.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reported Tuesday that Kenneth McLaughlin, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell early in the morning on Oct. 18 during staff rounds. The department said emergency personnel were notified, with Penn State Life Lion EMS taking over CPR on arrival.

McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 a.m. He had been at the prison since Aug. 27, 2020, and was serving an 8- to 20-year sentence for involuntary deviate sexual abuse out of Mercer County.

Pennsylvania State Police will conduct an investigation into the death.

