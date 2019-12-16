WELLSVILLE, Pa. — State police are using DNA and financial records as part of an ongoing investigation into skeletal remains found in a northern York County freezer on a vacant property earlier this year.
The York Daily Record reports that state police said in a warrant application that they want to search a 60-year-old woman “for the purpose of obtaining a DNA reference sample" to help positively identify remains found in February in York County's Warrington Township.
Authorities have said they believe the remains, which were in black trash bags covered by a blanket, are those of an elderly woman who may have died in another county. The coroner said last month that her office was waiting on DNA results to rule on the cause and manner of death.
Following the discovery, police obtained financial records related to federal payments the deceased woman was receiving. The warrants say investigators believe the payments were collected and placed in bank accounts long after the woman died. Police say she was last known to be alive in 2001-02. No charges have been filed.