District Attorney to seek death penalty for man accused of killing two Carlisle women

Prosecutors said Thursday they will seek the death penalty against Davone Unique Anderson, who is accused of killing two Carlisle women this summer.

Carlisle police and the Cumberland County district attorney’s office say Anderson, 25, shot Sydney Parmelee, 23, in the head on July 5, then also killed Kaylee Lyons, 23, in the same manner on July 30.

Anderson faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder of an unborn child, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of persons not to possess firearms and one count of theft by receiving stolen property in the deaths of Parmelee, 23, and Lyons, 23.

At his formal arraignment Thursday, Anderson entered a plea of not guilty to those charges as well as two charges of receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under a suspended license that were filed separately, but that the district attorney’s office has joined with the charges stemming from the homicide case.

That last charge drew an expression of disbelief from Judge Edward Guido.

“Really?” he asked, before going on to question a charge of driving while suspended when charges of first-degree murder are on the table.