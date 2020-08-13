District attorney announce 23 prison corruption indictments

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNIONTOWN — A western Pennsylvania district attorney announced charges against more than 20 people Thursday after a monthslong grand jury investigation into the smuggling of contraband, drugs and other alleged corruption at a county prison outside of Pittsburgh.

Those charged include a former deputy warden at the Fayette County prison in Uniontown about 45 miles south of Pittsburgh as well as several guards and other employees. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the indictments by Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower's office Thursday.

“When we started this, we never knew how deep the corruption was,” Bower said at a news conference.

The indictments stem from a grand jury investigation that began last fall and originally focused on illegal drugs such as K2, suboxone and Xanax being smuggled into the prison. The investigation branched out to include other allegations of oppression and corruption both inside and outside prison walls.

Bower announced charges in 30 cases against 23 people including a deputy warden, four corrections officers and nine inmates as well as a law clerk and an assistant to the county court administrator, authorities said.