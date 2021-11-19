Dickinson Township man faces charges after standoff with police Thursday

A Dickinson Township man faces charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault after a standoff with police Thursday.

State Police at Carlisle said a bail bonds person went to the home of Daniel Joseph Richardson III, 37, in the 100 block of East Yellow Breeches Road at about 6:10 p.m. to collect bail money he owed. Richardson opened the door and threatened them.

Police said Richardson then told another person in the house to "go get the 22 gun" and pointed his index finger at the bonds person, mimicking the gesture of firing a gun between their eyes.

Richardson then locked himself inside the house with both the bonds person and other resident locked outside.

Police determined that there was a .22 caliber handgun in the house and obtained an arrest warrant for Richardson. State Police at Carlisle and the State Police SERT team responded to the scene to arrest Richardson.

Police said they could see Richardson in the house, but he would not come outside. They also said they made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Richardson.

The standoff came to an end around 2 a.m. when police used flashbangs and tear gas to arrest Richardson and take him to Cumberland County Prison where is being held without bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams.

