Department of Corrections reorganizes state prison system to mitigate COVID-19

Department of Corrections leaders Thursday began to reorganize the state prison system as part of its COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

Officials say the 13-day system reset will maximize bed space throughout the system and changes the mission of the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield (Huntingdon County). The facility will now serve as a central reception facility for new male inmates and parole violators. It also will operate a new, regional infirmary for male inmates who do not have COVID-19.

Beginning Jan. 4, new male inmates and parole violators will go to SCI Smithfield to receive mental health and medical evaluations and care that includes COVID-19 testing on their first, seventh, 14th and 21st days at the facility. On day 22, the inmate will go to SCI Camp Hill to undergo the remainder of the classification process. Officials say the new process will filter out COVID-19 and better protect staff and inmates throughout the system.

“Just as we see a surge in community COVID-19 cases, our corrections/parole supervision system is experiencing a surge in cases. As a result, we are taking advantage of the nearly 6,000 decrease in our inmate population we’ve experienced since March to reorganize and reset our system,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “We look at this as a time of cleaning, healing and strengthening our system.”