Department of Corrections reorganizes state prison system to mitigate COVID-19

Department of Corrections leaders Thursday began to reorganize the state prison system as part of its COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Officials say the 13-day system reset will maximize bed space throughout the system and changes the mission of the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield (Huntingdon County). The facility will now serve as a central reception facility for new male inmates and parole violators. It also will operate a new, regional infirmary for male inmates who do not have COVID-19.
Beginning Jan. 4, new male inmates and parole violators will go to SCI Smithfield to receive mental health and medical evaluations and care that includes COVID-19 testing on their first, seventh, 14th and 21st days at the facility. On day 22, the inmate will go to SCI Camp Hill to undergo the remainder of the classification process. Officials say the new process will filter out COVID-19 and better protect staff and inmates throughout the system.
“Just as we see a surge in community COVID-19 cases, our corrections/parole supervision system is experiencing a surge in cases. As a result, we are taking advantage of the nearly 6,000 decrease in our inmate population we’ve experienced since March to reorganize and reset our system,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “We look at this as a time of cleaning, healing and strengthening our system.”
Wetzel said under this new operation, SCI Smithfield will not provide education or treatment programs nor will it have correctional industries. Employees who provide these services will be transferred to other state prisons.
Also beginning Jan. 4, the department will open a new regional infirmary at SCI Smithfield, which will treat inmates from other state prisons who are being released from hospitals and who do not have COVID-19. The infirmary, which will begin operation with 25 beds and may increase the number of beds based on demand, will allow other state prison infirmaries to focus on COVID-19 treatment. This also will help to protect some of the agency’s vulnerable and older inmates.
The Corrections Department, on average and prior to COVID-19, receives approximately 1,500 new commitments, parole violators and county transfers monthly.
During the 13-day reorganization, Wetzel directed every facility to ensure that in-cell programming and activities, showers, emails and phone calls continue for all inmates. Video visits will be separate and in addition to out-of-cell time.
“During this system reorganization, we will transfer inmates to other prisons to provide relief to some facilities whose designs provide mitigation challenges,” Wetzel said. “We have a sound transfer protocol in place. We test inmates for COVID-19 prior to transfer. No one is moved unless they test negative. Once moved, the inmates are immediately quarantined for 14 days and are then tested again. We take the safety and health of our staff and inmates very seriously.”
