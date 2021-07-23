Defendant in Shippensburg animal cruelty case seeks judge recusal, change of venue

DeMarco contends those posts were “inflammatory” and purposely designed to enrage the public so that they would make donations.

Comments cited in the motion show the Facebook followers were enraged by the case. One comment, for example, listed details on the Orndorff property as well as family members. Another comment called for Orndorff to die “a slow painful death,” while still another said he should be “slowly cut into pieces, one day at a time and fed to gators.”

The Speranza Facebook page at the time the motion was filed had 181,000 followers, many of whom, DeMarco wrote, are residents of the local community.

“This fact alone will make it difficult to find impartial jury members from Cumberland County (which has a population of approximately 250,000),” the motion said.

The motion also contends that Janine Guido conducted “countless” interviews with local news organizations in the month following Orndorff’s arrest. The motion lists several news organizations, including The Sentinel, that produced at least 20 stories. According to the motion, each story includes a request for donations.