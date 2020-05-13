You are the owner of this article.
Defective chimney listed for cause of rowhome fire in Carlisle Sunday
Carlisle

Defective chimney listed for cause of rowhome fire in Carlisle Sunday

Row Home Fire 1.JPG

The home at 157 N. East St., Carlisle, was destroyed in a fire Sunday.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A defective chimney caused the fire Sunday morning that destroyed a rowhome on North East Street in Carlisle, according to the borough police department which investigated the fire.

The investigation revealed that the fire at 157 N. East St. originated in the attic at or near the chimney. A closer look revealed that the chimney had deteriorated and ignited the wood frame roof supports, police said.

The fire not only destroyed the rowhome at 157 N. East St., but damaged the two adjoining residences and displaced five adults — four of which have sought help through the local Red Cross chapter.

Damage was estimated at about $175,000 for all three residences, police said.

