Defective chimney listed for cause of rowhome fire in Carlisle Sunday

A defective chimney caused the fire Sunday morning that destroyed a rowhome on North East Street in Carlisle, according to the borough police department which investigated the fire.
The investigation revealed that the fire at 157 N. East St. originated in the attic at or near the chimney. A closer look revealed that the chimney had deteriorated and ignited the wood frame roof supports, police said.
The fire not only destroyed the rowhome at 157 N. East St., but damaged the two adjoining residences and displaced five adults — four of which have sought help through the local Red Cross chapter.
Damage was estimated at about $175,000 for all three residences, police said.
Firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a two-story row home at 157 N. East St. around 5:12 a.m. Sunday.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.