Death row inmates' deal for better conditions gets approved

HARRISBURG — A federal judge signed off on a settlement Thursday between Pennsylvania death row prisoners and the state Corrections Department to make broad changes to their confinement rules.

U.S. District Judge John Jones approved the deal that gives the state's death-sentenced inmates the same conditions as inmates in general population, although they will continue to be segregated in special units at three prisons.

The agreement, Jones wrote, “effectuates a sweeping alteration of the class members’ conditions of confinement. As such, we have absolutely no hesitancy in approving it.”

Five prisoners sued the corrections secretary and others in 2018 to challenge practices that kept them isolated most of the time, conditions they argued were inhumane.

As a result of the agreement, death-sentenced inmates will not be strip searched or shackled while moving within their housing unit, unless there is a specific security reason for it. They will not have to wear clothing that distinguishes them from other prisoners, and their cells will not be illuminated at night.