Dauphin County boy wounded in accidental Valentine's Day shooting dies
SWATARA, Pa. — A 12-year-old boy who suffered a head wound in an accidental shooting inside his family's home on Valentines Day has died from his injuries, authorities said

The Swatara boy, whose name has not been released, died Thursday at a hospital.

Authorities have said the shooting occurred around noon on Feb. 14, but they haven’t provided further details about the incident or said who fired the shot. No other injures were reported in the shooting.

It wasn't clear Friday if any charges will be filed in the shooting. Swatara police said they have confirmed most of the details about the shooting but will not comment until the investigation is completed.

The Dauphin County district attorney’s office is assisting in the investigation.

