Daughter seeks witnesses of West Pennsboro Township crash that injured parents

Amanda Flanagan-Hoffman hopes there’s someone out there with information that can bring justice for her parents.

“I just want to put some visibility on it,” she said. The Adams County woman hopes that a witness either saw or has security camera footage of the vehicle that caused the May 3 crash that hospitalized Christopher and Kerry Krebs of West Pennsboro Township.

"Someone has to have a conscience,” Flanagan-Hoffman said Friday, adding that her parents are home recovering from their injuries.

Christopher J. Krebs, 56, of the 100 block of Bloserville Road, was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson Milwaukee west on Route 641 around 5:47 p.m. that Sunday, according to information listed on the state police driver notice and exchange report.

A vehicle traveling east on Route 641 made a left-hand turn onto Bloserville Road without clearing the intersection, the report reads. To avoid impact, Krebs swerved into the eastbound lane and lost control of the motorcycle, which crashed in the westbound lane. Described as a sedan, the other vehicle left the scene without stopping.