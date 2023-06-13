A Dauphin woman will spend 6 to 12 years in prison after a 2021 "crime spree" through Cumberland County that involved burning down a historic barn and later attempting to flee custody.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday reported that Chontelle Shirk, 41, was sentenced Monday by Cumberland County Judge Jessica Brewbaker to 6 to 12 years at a state correctional institute. Shirk had pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault, as well as burglary, theft and fleeing police.

The case stems from a Nov. 19, 2021, incident in which Shirk was initially riding in a friend's vehicle as a passenger in Carlisle. She yelled at the friend to get out, began to act "irrationally" and physically forced her out of the car before driving off with the vehicle.

Shirk eventually drove the stolen vehicle into a barn on Lebo Road in Penn Township, which caused a fire start. The fire burned the barn and the stolen vehicle, and the DA's office noted that the barn that was built in the early 1900s was destroyed.

Fleeing the scene of the fire on foot, Shirk entered a garage and stole another vehicle, which she drove to the home of her ex-husband in Silver Spring Township with the intention of kidnapping a child, according to the DA. On her way to the house, Shirk called a family member to talk about her plans, and police arrived at the residence after Shirk partially entered the home by breaking through a glass door with a baseball bat, the DA's office said.

Shirk fled police, nearly running over a police officer, and continued to evade police until she was stopped in the area of Route 114. Shirk was detained and placed in Cumberland County Prison.

Two days later, the DA's office said Shirk was being transported by two corrections officers after lying about needing medical treatment, and during the car ride, she attempted to escape by jumping through the partition, grabbing the steering wheel and grabbing a firearm from an officer. The DA said Shirk hit the guards, sprayed mace and caused bodily injury to the guards, but she was not successful in the escape attempt.

The DA's office said Monday's sentence will be served concurrent to a sentence she is serving from a case filed in Dauphin County. According to court documents, she was charged with theft for an incident the day before the Cumberland County incidents. She pleaded guilty in September 2022 to that theft charge and was sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison.