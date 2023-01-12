DA: Plainfield man had 111 videos, images of child pornography

A Plainfield man faces 111 counts of possession of child pornography after an investigation involving State Police, Cumberland County and Homeland Security.

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced that members of the county's criminal investigation division, along with State Police's computer crimes division and Homeland Security executed a search warrant Wednesday at the residence of Frank Svitak, who is a retired fire chief from the Goshen Fire Department in New Jersey.

The DA's office said the investigation began after officials received a cybertip about child pornography being downloaded.

During the search, the DA's office said computer forensics discovered about 111 videos and images of child pornography on Svitak's devices.

Svitak was arrested, arraigned and remanded to Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.