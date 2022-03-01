DA: No charges will be filed in police-involved fatal shooting in North Middleton Township

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack said during a news conference Tuesday that no charges will be filed in the police-involved shooting in North Middleton on Feb. 16.

McCormack detailed the timeline of events that led to the shooting outside a residence in the first block of Brittney Drive, and he said he saw no reason to charge the officer involved.

“At the conclusion of reviewing all of these factors, it is the determination of the district attorney’s office that there are no criminal violations on behalf of the officers and this is what people might call, unfortunately, I don’t like the term, but a 'good shoot,'" McCormack said. "This is a situation where the officers felt, particularly the officer that was hit, that his life was in danger and that he had no choice.”

State Police initially reported that North Middleton Township Police, along with Newville Police and Camp Hill Police went to a residence to serve an arrest warrant on Roger Wayne Ellis, 54, of Carlisle, who was wanted for fleeing and eluding police in a previous incident. After officers announced their presence, police said Ellis refused to comply with commands to exit the home and instead fired a handgun at a North Middleton officer at close range.

The officer was injured but was shot in his bulletproof vest. Officers left the home, but Ellis reportedly approached the same officer again outside, and that officer shot Ellis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

