DA: Enola man charged after purchasing human body parts via Facebook

An Enola man faces charges after the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said he purchased human body parts of Facebook.

Jeremy Lee Pauley, 40, of Enola, was charged with felony dealing in unlawful activity and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanor abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property after an investigation into the purchase of human organs and skin.

The DA said East Pennsboro Township Police first received a complaint on June 14 that human body parts were being sold on Facebook. In early July, police were then called to a home on North Enola Drive for a report of possible human remains.

The caller reported finding possible human remains in the basement, where there were 5-gallon buckets of "human organs" and "human skin," according to the DA.

East Pennsboro police, the DA's forensic team and the coroner's office executed a search warrant on the residence and located three buckets containing various human remains.

The items were taken to the county laboratory, and the DA said a forensic pathologist confirmed the items were human body parts, including brains, heart, livers, skin and lungs.

The DA said that further investigation into the case revealed that Pauley purchased the human remains via Facebook Messenger, and he was attempting to purchase additional human remains from a woman in Arkansas.

The packages were intercepted in Scranton through a joint operation conducted by FBI, United States Postal Service and Pennsylvania State Police, and the DA said those packages did contain human remains.

The DA's office reported that an FBI investigation in Arkansas into the seller, Candace Scott, found that she was stealing body parts from a mortuary and shipping them to Pennsylvania for sale. The human remains were determined to be the property of the University of Arkansas.

“This is one of the most bizarre investigations I have encountered in my 33 years as a prosecutor," Cumberland County DA Sean McCormack said. "Just when I think I have seen it all, a case like this comes around."

Pauley was arraigned on Thursday and released on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.